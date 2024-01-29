LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Bihar today, brings Rahul back after 2 yrs

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar today via Kishanganj, which is not only the party's stronghold but is also a district consisting of a heavy Muslim population. Gandhi's Yatra in Bihar comes just a day after the grand old party was left high and dry after former ally Nitish Kumar exited the alliance and formed a government with the NDA. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state following the Assembly elections of 2020. According to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in Purnea on January 30, and another one in Katihar on January 31.

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday said that the nation will respond after three army soldiers were killed and dozens were injured in an overnight drone attack in Jordan near the Syrian border. President Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the first US fatalities after months of strikes by such groups. The attacks against US forces have remained constant ever since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The event will begin at 11 am. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi on Sunday wrote, 'Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The programme is a part of the larger movement, known as 'Exam Warriors', led by PM Modi, in order to create a stress-free atmosphere. Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, on Sunday, held a press conference regarding Prime Minister Modi's interactive programme, wherein, students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and overseas interact and discuss ways to overcome the stress that emerges out of examinations.