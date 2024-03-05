LIVE: PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Kumar Singh, while speaking to ANI said that the security forces have been placed properly in the view of PM's visit. "An adequate arrangement has been made in view of PM Modi's visit. Over 3000 police forces under the command of senior officers have been deployed. On the basis of programmes, the teams have been divided," Singh said.
US citizens from 15 states and one territory will pick their preferred candidate simultaneously on "Super Tuesday," the biggest single day of voting in the country's drawn out, state-by-state primary season. The campaign milestone is expected to leave Donald Trump extremely close from securing the Republican Party's presidential nomination. More than a third of the candidates who will be assigned to the party's national nominating convention in July are up for grabs on the Republican side.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for submitting details on purchase of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to June 30. The Lok Sabha election process would be over by then.
A five-judge Constitution Bench of the top court had deemed the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional and directed the SBI, the authorised financial body under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of electoral bonds purchased by various entities to the ECI.
Adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday,
Thevitory puts Trump back on the winning track, which was interrupted on Sunday when Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia's primary.
8:42 AM
News update: NIA conducting searches in 17 places across seven states
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in 17 places across seven states in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, news agency PTI reported today morning.
8:35 AM
