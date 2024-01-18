LIVE: Monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary, says RBI guv

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
LIVE news updates today: Despite the recent sharp fall in core inflation monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also said it gives the committee the satisfaction that monetary policy is working but the target for the MPC remains the headline number. Das said that it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot in our monetary policy when inflation is rather close to 6 per cent. He acknowledged the dip in core inflation, which strips out fluctuating food and fuel prices.
First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:00 AM IST