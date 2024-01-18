LIVE: Monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary, says RBI guv

LIVE news updates today: Despite the recent sharp fall in core inflation monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also said it gives the committee the satisfaction that monetary policy is working but the target for the MPC remains the headline number. Das said that it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot in our monetary policy when inflation is rather close to 6 per cent. He acknowledged the dip in core inflation, which strips out fluctuating food and fuel prices. The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple on Wednesday night, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra stated. The idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, he added. A special puja was conducted in the sacred space before the idol was brought inside. The idol was brought to the Ram temple in a truck. The consecration ceremony will start at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm. The rituals will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration cermony. Pakistan has struck targets in Iran, a day after warning Tehran of " serious consequences" over its missile strikes on the Jaish al-Adl group's bases in Balochistan, media reports claimed. Pakistan has reportedly struck the posts of the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army. On Wednesday, India stated it understands actions that countries take in their self defence. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan, and asserted that India has "an uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.Islamabad had expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled itsenvoy from Tehran following Iran's launch of a barrage of missiles on Pakistan. Earlier, Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan on late hours of Tuesday, Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim news agency.