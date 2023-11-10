Home / India News / LIVE: SC to decide today whether to implement odd-even car scheme in Delhi
LiveNew Update

LIVE: SC to decide today whether to implement odd-even car scheme in Delhi

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan. The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday.

Key Events

9:29 AM

UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum

9:24 AM

SC to decide today whether to implement odd-even car scheme in Delhi

9:56 AM

50,000 Palestinians moved to southern Gaza through corridor set up by Israel: UN

As many as 50,000 Palestinians have moved from northern to southern Gaza through the humanitarian corridors set up the Israel, the UN Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced, The Times of Israel reported. Palestinians have been able to evacuate northern Gaza due to a formalized humanitarian pause in the fighting that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) implemented in several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza for the first time after pressure from the Biden administration.

9:46 AM

SIA conducts raids in J&K in terror funding case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency on Friday carried out raids in the valley in a terror funding case, officials said. The raids were conducted at a few locations in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, the agency said. The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused people, they said. The proceeds of crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism, according to the agency.

9:31 AM

T'gana polls: Cong releases Minority Declaration', promises Rs 4,000 cr budget for welfare

The Telangana Congress has said it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power, if elected in the November 30 assembly polls. The "Minority Declaration" released on Thursday, said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

9:29 AM

UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum

The UK government has announced that it will add India to a list of "safe states", which would speed up the process of returning people who have travelled from India illegally. With this addition, all asylum claims from Indian nationals who arrive on small boats or illegally on other routes will be deemed inadmissible. There will be no appeals and they will be sent back.

9:24 AM

SC to decide today whether to implement odd-even car scheme in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order. The matter will be heard on Friday.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odd-Even SchemeGopal RaiNew Delhiair pollutionSupreme CourtPoliticsCongressBJPAssembly electionsrajasthanLaw

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation