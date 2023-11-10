LIVE: SC to decide today whether to implement odd-even car scheme in Delhi

The Telangana Congress has said it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power, if elected in the November 30 assembly polls. The "Minority Declaration" released on Thursday, said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order. The matter will be heard on Friday.

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan. The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday.