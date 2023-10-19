LIVE: Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah to address 2 rallies in Bastar region

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday address two rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, where polling will be held in the first phase on November 7, a BJP leader said. This will be Shah's second visit to the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of election schedule for the 90-member assembly. The former BJP president, a key poll strategist of the party, earlier addressed an election rally in Rajnandgaon on October 16. Voting in the state will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.
The air quality in the National capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117. Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR-India, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category today and the government's air quality recording service also predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city.
The Prime Minister of the United KIngdom, Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a visit to Israel later on Thursday, where he will meet with the top leaders to discuss the country's ongoing war with Hamas, and express solidarity, Reuters reported citing the UK PM's office. According to his office, Sunak will meet Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.
In response to Venezuela's government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the US agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country's oil, gas and gold sectors. Tuesday's agreement between President Nicols Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Congress says pollution rising in Mumbai; demands MVA 'action plan'
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad has claimed the city's air quality index has surpassed the danger level in the last few days due to which people are suffering from respiratory problems, and asked the Maharashtra government to implement the previous MVA regime's climate action plan. She also demanded an audit of expenses of all projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and criticised the manifold increase in their costs.
Jharkhand govt to construct 80k houses for homeless under 'Abua Awas Yojana'
Under the leadership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren state-supported Abua Awas Yojana (AAY) was given approval at a meeting of the council of ministers held here on Wednesday.
Under AAY, the state government is planning to construct 800,000 houses across Jharkhand and provide them to the poor and needy free of cost. This comes after the Central government did not give its approval for the construction of more than 800,000 houses in the state.
Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 19,550; Wipro slides 3%
Equities got hammered in early hours Thursday as weak global sentiment, amid escalating war concerns in the Middle East, kept investors on the sidelines. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 474 points to quote at 65,403 levels, while the Nifty50 opened below 19,550-mark.
These games are based on 'one nation, one spirit': Goa CM Pramod Sawant on 37th National Games
Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court denies RSS permission to hold rally in 3 districts
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold rallies in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivangai districts of Tamil Nadu on October 22.
However, RSS was granted permission to conduct processions on October 22 in 11 districts. A petition was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to hold RSS rallies at 20 places in 14 southern districts, including Madurai.
President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha, and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura.
An official statement from the President's Secretariat issued on Wednesday, said, "The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:- Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha."
