Latest LIVE: 20-yr old UP boy dies of suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

11:54 AM
A high-level search committee has extended the date for receiving applications for the posts of chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which has been working without a regular chief for over a year.
The last date for sending applications was September 28. It has now been now been extended to October 13.
Apart from a chairperson, Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and the rest non-judicial. At present, the anti-corruption ombudsman has five members with the vacancy for two judicial members and a non-judicial member.
11:44 AM
A case has been registered against local Congress leader Deepak Singh here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.
On the complaint of BJP leader Keshav Singh, the case was registered against Singh in Gauriganj police station area for his remarks against the local MP, Superintendent of Police, Ilamaran said on Thursday.
Singh held a two-day dharna against the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here which ended on Wednesday evening with a candle march.
11:22 AM
India's Adani group has switched the auditor of its main UK subsidiaries to the smaller London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co after previous auditor Crowe UK resigned in March, FT reported.
Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported.
11:07 AM
Housing sales rose 36 per cent year-on-year to a record 120,280 units across seven major cities during the July-September period on robust demand amid stable mortgage rate, according to Anarock.
Housing sales stood at 88,230 units in the year-ago period across the seven major cities. Releasing the data, real estate consultant Anarock said average housing prices across the seven cities grew 11 per cent annually in the July-September period this year. Hyderabad saw the highest rise of 18 per cent.
10:52 AM
10:26 AM
The Delhi Police has booked the owner of a women's paying guest facility in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area that caught fire on Wednesday evening and 35 people, including a four-year-old girl were rescued.
The deputy commissioner of police (northeast) said the five persons who were admitted to a hospital after inhaling fumes were out of danger and they would be discharged soon.
"We have registered an FIR against the PG owner under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intentions)," the police officer said.
10:25 AM
After the Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case in the matter.
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the wall at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover on September 27 which has since been removed.
A video came into notice on September 27, wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate, police said.
10:10 AM
Violent protests over the death of two youths in Manipur continued till the early hours of Thursday with a mob vandalising the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West and torching two four-wheelers, officials said.
A fresh bout of violence, this time led by students, broke out in the state capital on Tuesday after photos of the bodies of two youths who went missing in July went viral on social media.
Last night, the protesters clashed with security personnel in Uripok, Yaiskul, Sagolband and Tera areas, prompting the forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, officials said.
9:56 AM
A high-level team of the Election Commission will visit Rajasthan on Friday to assess poll preparedness in the state and hold meeting with representatives of recognised political parties.
Polls are slated in the desert state later this year.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal are on a three-day visit to state from September 29.
9:55 AM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh after a 12-year-old rape victim was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain, alleging that girls, women, tribals and Dalits are not safe in the BJP's "misrule".
The girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors and her condition is critical but stable, an official said.
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The brutality meted out to a little girl in Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal, is soul-shattering. After the torture, she kept wandering from door to door for help for two-and-a-half hours and then fell unconscious on the road but could not get help."
9:54 AM
President of India Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and urged the citizens to move forward with harmony and brotherhood and work for the welfare of humanity.
President Droupadi Murmu took to X and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Today, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S), let us all resolve to move forward with harmony and brotherhood and work for the welfare of humanity."
Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.
9:53 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary.
"Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture," Modi posted on X.
Mangeshkar, revered and adulated by fans and connoisseurs alike for her talent and contribution, ruled Hindi film music for close to six decades since her rise in the late 1940s.
9:33 AM
9:32 AM
Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of promoting Israel's normalisation of relations with Arab nations and circumventing the Arab Peace Initiative launched by Saudi Arabia in 2002, which calls for a settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before any diplomatic recognition of Israel.
The statement by Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia at the U.N. Security Council's monthly meeting on the Mideast also implicitly criticised Saudi Arabia without naming it for moving toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel while taking aggressive illegal actions including an unprecedented expansion of settlements on territory that is supposed to be part of an independent Palestinian state.
Nebenzia said U.S. efforts to normalize Arab-Israeli relations at a time that the de facto international legal framework for an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement is being dismantled not only circumvents the logic of the Arab Peace Initiative, but it stymies any prospects for reviving direct negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis to achieve peace and a long-sought two-state solution to their decades-old conflict.
9:20 AM
Opposition leaders on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the ruling party giving its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, in the eye of a storm for his derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, poll responsibility in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'yeh sab hai inka bakwaas."
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP and said Bidhuri had been "rewarded" for his remarks against a Muslim MP.
"How does a showcaused person be given new role by @BJP4India? @narendramodi ji - is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" she said on X.
9:20 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a new Cold War, state media said Thursday.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during a two-day session of the country's rubber-stamp parliament which amended the constitution to include his policy of expanding the country's nuclear weapons programme.
The Supreme People's Assembly's session on Tuesday and Wednesday came after Kim traveled to Russia's Far East this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and visit military and technology sites.
9:17 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary on Thursday.
"Lata Didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage," Amit Shah posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
"The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indians even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on her birth anniversary," he said in a post.
9:16 AM
More than 19,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to thwart any untoward incident during processions to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on the last day of the 10-day festival on Thursday, according to officials.
In Pune, more than 7,000 police personnel, officers and home guards are deployed for the idol immersion processions, they said.
The processions on 'Anant Chaturdashi', the last day of the festival, continue for several hours as people flock the roads to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.
9:16 AM
Four police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, were arrested from the Beur area of Patna for allegedly extorting money from people during night patrolling, officials said on Thursday.
Besides the sub-inspector, there were a constable, a home guard and a police driver among those arrested. The station house officer (SHO) of the Beur police station was also sent to the police lines, they said.
"We received information that the police team which was on night patrol duty in Beur police station area on Tuesday was indulging in corrupt practices," Superintendent of Police of Patna City (Central) Vaibhav Sharma said.
9:15 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda held night-long discussions with the party's Rajasthan leadership here on a range of issues about the upcoming assembly elections.
The meeting began at a hotel late on Wednesday evening and continued till 2 am, party sources said.
The discussions were held amid a buzz that two central ministers might be asked to contest the upcoming polls. The speculation follows the BJP's decision to name three Union ministers and four MPs in its second list of candidates for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:08 AM IST