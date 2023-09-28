Latest LIVE: 20-yr old UP boy dies of suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hanged himself in Rajasthan's Kota. This is the 27th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. Violent protests over the death of two youths in Manipur continued till the early hours of Thursday with a mob vandalising the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West and torching two four-wheelers, officials said. A fresh bout of violence, this time led by students, broke out in the state capital on Tuesday after photos of the bodies of two youths who went missing in July went viral on social media. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Thursday, amid the diplomatic rumpus between India and Canada stirred over the killing of a Khalistani separatist. Although officials from both sides are tightlipped about the agenda of the meeting, the latest diplomatic crisis between two of America's friends, its traditional ally Canada and India, is expected to come up prominently during the talks. Read More