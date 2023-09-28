LIVE: Jaishankar to meet Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row
BS Web Team New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Thursday, amid the diplomatic rumpus between India and Canada stirred over the killing of a Khalistani separatist. Although officials from both sides are tightlipped about the agenda of the meeting, the latest diplomatic crisis between two of America's friends, its traditional ally Canada and India, is expected to come up prominently during the talks. ...Read More
First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:08 AM IST