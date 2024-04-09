LIVE: Delhi HC to deliver verdict on Delhi CM's plea on ED arrest today

The head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Canada’s Edmonton, Boota Singh Gill, was killed on Monday after he was shot multiple times, The Indian Express reported today. The shooting took place at a construction site linked to Gill’s business near the Millwood Rec Center in the Alberta province. Sarabjeet Singh, a civil engineer who was also shot in the incident, has been seriously injured and is reportedly fighting for his life.



With carrier Vistara announcing a scale-down in operations by reducing 25-30 flights a day, the already high airfares have began increasing further, with some routes witnessing a drastic jump. Prices of tickets have rose by approximately 20-25 per cent across important routes such as Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Kochi, Delhi-Jammu and Delhi-Srinagar.

The Delhi High Court will today deliver its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam. The Delhi chief minister has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is also set to deliver its verdict on Kejriwal's petition seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers. The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the probe agency.