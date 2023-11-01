LIVE: Shinde calls all-party meet over Maratha quota; Uddhav not invited

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, but Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited for the meet. An official in the Chief Minister's Office said Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government's plans to handle the situation and seek their support.
No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches due to worsening air pollution
The BCCI has banned the display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.
Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai are scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.
BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.
10:15 AM
Minister Hasan Mushrif's vehicle vandalised by Maratha quota agitators in Mumbai
Maratha quota agitators vandalised Maharashtra cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif's SUV parked in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, police said.
Three persons were detained by the Marine Drive police in this connection, an official said.
Mushrif belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
9:53 AM
Maratha quota stir: Senior cop visits violence-hit Beed; 99 people held so far
Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena has visited Beed district to take stock of the situation after large scale violence there during the Maratha quota agitation, an official said on Wednesday.
So far, 99 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Beed and the situation is currently under control, he said.
Senior IPS officer Saxena went to Beed on Tuesday and has been reviewing the situation. He will also submit a report about the situation to the government, the official said.
9:31 AM
Time for courts to wake up to blatant misuse of PMLA: Sibal after ED summons Kejriwal
It is time for courts to wake up to the blatant misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday, days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning.
The probe agency was targeting leaders of almost all opposition parties, he alleged, adding that the ED and denial of bail to leaders has become a "political weapon" in the hands of the government.
Kejriwal has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to sources, the ED will record his statement in an excise policy-related case once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am on November 2.
9:26 AM
4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pak-Bangla match in Kolkata, let off later
Four people were detained at Maidan police station here for waving the Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match at the Eden Gardens, police said.
"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 (during the match on Tuesday)," a senior police officer said.
They, however, did not raise any slogan, he said.
After preliminary questioning, the four spectators residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya areas were let off, the officer told PTI.
Initial probe found that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and chose the international match for their stir.
9:26 AM
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar has fever, low platelet count after suffering from dengue: Doctor
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is suffering from fever and weakness after being down with dengue since last four days and needs rest, his doctor said.
Talking to reporters late Tuesday night, Dr Sanjay Kapote, flanked by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare (of Ajit Pawar group), said the deputy CM's platelet and white blood cell counts have come down.
"He is down with dengue since last three-four days. He has fever and weakness and needs rest," Kapote said.
9:25 AM
Congress' N Janardhan Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy join BRS ahead of Telangana polls
In a major boost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of Telangana assembly elections, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Kolhapur leader Rampulla Reddy, Karimnagar leader Kota Jaipal Reddy and other Congress leaders joined the ruling party in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).
The senior Congress leaders were welcomed to BRS by CM KCR in an event held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
While addressing the event, CM KCR said, "Nagam Janardhan Reddy was active in the Telangana movement of 1969. He also went to jail. With Nagam Janardhan joining, our strength doubled. It is certain that we will win fourteen seats in Palamuru."
9:18 AM
UN, international community urged to condemn, halt Pakistan deportation of over million Afghans
The United States, the United Nations and the international community have urged by an Indian diaspora body to condemn and halt deportation of over a million Afghans from Pakistan, and appealed to the IMF to stop its financial aid to Islamabad.
Condemning Pakistan's decision in this regard, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said this is illegal and the international norms.
"The Islamic Republic of Pakistan's planned forced deportation of Afghan refugees, who had fled under duress from the brutal Taliban rule, is not only illegal under international law but could also trigger a massive humanitarian crisis," said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS.
9:17 AM
Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses from Haryana allowed to enter Delhi
The Delhi government has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while buses from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan need to follow these norms while coming to the city from Wednesday.
The transport department of the city government said from July 1 next year, all buses coming to Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh shall only be electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).
9:17 AM
Man who claimed responsibility for Kerala blasts 'brilliant': Police
Dominic Martin, who had voluntarily surrendered to police claiming responsibility for the blasts at a Christian prayer meet two days ago, was on Tuesday described as a "brilliant mind" by investigating officers.
He left behind a lucrative job in the Gulf, which left many questioning his motives.
Police had on Monday formally recorded the arrest of Martin who had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on Sunday morning.
On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team took Martin to his residence at Athani near Aluva here, where the explosive devices were suspected to have been assembled, in pursuit of crucial evidence.
