LIVE: Shinde calls all-party meet over Maratha quota; Uddhav not invited
BS Web Team New Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, but Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited for the meet. An official in the Chief Minister's Office said Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government's plans to handle the situation and seek their support.
The Delhi government has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while buses from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan need to follow these norms while coming to the city from Wednesday. The transport department of the city government said from July 1 next year, all buses coming to Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh shall only be electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.
Dominic Martin, who had voluntarily surrendered to police claiming responsibility for the blasts at a Christian prayer meet two days ago, was on Tuesday described as a "brilliant mind" by investigating officers. He left behind a lucrative job in the Gulf, which left many questioning his motives. Police had on Monday formally recorded the arrest of Martin who had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on Sunday morning.
First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 9:09 AM IST