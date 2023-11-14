Home / India News / LIVE: Cong, BJP line up road shows, rallies as MP, C'garh election nears
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Cong, BJP line up road shows, rallies as MP, C'garh election nears

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the world

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister and BJP's election in charge of Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win in the upcoming Assembly election in the state with a thumping majority. "We are going to win the Rajasthan Assembly election with a thumping majority," Pralhad Joshi said while talking to ANI in Hubbali in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand inspected vehicles entering Delhi at the Singhu Border on Monday night and took stock of the implementation of anti-pollution measures. "We checked the essential and non-essential goods. We will set up big boards and awareness camps that the trucks carrying non-essential goods should be stopped before arriving at the Delhi border," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI.

Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday. "Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India," RIA cited Rosoboronexport's General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

 

Key Events

8:44 AM

Rescue operations underway in Silkyara Tunnel located in Uttarakhand

8:29 AM

AQI levels across Delhi-NCR region continue to be in the 'Severe' category

8:13 AM

India-Russia discuss joint production of aircraft weapons for IAF: Report

8:44 AM

Rescue operations underway in Silkyara Tunnel located in Uttarakhand

8:29 AM

AQI levels across Delhi-NCR region continue to be in the 'Severe' category

8:15 AM

Biden-Xi meet: US lawmakers press for free access to South China Sea

US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to raise with Beijing the issue of illicit fentanyl trafficking, coercive environment for American businesses and stand up for the military's ability to freely operate in the South China Sea during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday. They also said Biden should be "adamant" that China "leans on Russia and Iran not to exacerbate the military crises happening around the world".

8:14 AM

Amid row, India recommends Canada to fortify security of worship places

In a significant diplomatic move, India has spearheaded recommendations for Canada to fortify measures preventing attacks on worship places and effectively address hate speech. The proposals were presented during the UN Human Rights Council Review meeting, where diplomats from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka shared their insights and recommendations.

8:13 AM

India-Russia discuss joint production of aircraft weapons for IAF: Report

Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday. "Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India," RIA cited Rosoboronexport's General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

 

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBJPPoliticsMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhElectionsrajasthanDelhiair pollutionS Jaishankar

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption