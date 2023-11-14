LIVE: Cong, BJP line up road shows, rallies as MP, C'garh election nears

Union Minister and BJP's election in charge of Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win in the upcoming Assembly election in the state with a thumping majority. "We are going to win the Rajasthan Assembly election with a thumping majority," Pralhad Joshi said while talking to ANI in Hubbali in Dharwad district of Karnataka.



Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand inspected vehicles entering Delhi at the Singhu Border on Monday night and took stock of the implementation of anti-pollution measures. "We checked the essential and non-essential goods. We will set up big boards and awareness camps that the trucks carrying non-essential goods should be stopped before arriving at the Delhi border," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI.



Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday. "Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India," RIA cited Rosoboronexport's General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.