LIVE: At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in severe category for fifth day

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category' for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today in view of the increasing pollution, his office said in a brief statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday, Nadda alleged that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Kamal Nath collect money for the Congress family.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope. Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP Haryana office bearers' oath ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak. "I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.