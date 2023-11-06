close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

LIVE: At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in severe category for fifth day

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pollution, Delhi pollution

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category' for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today in view of the increasing pollution, his office said in a brief statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday, Nadda alleged that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Kamal Nath collect money for the Congress family.
 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope. Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP Haryana office bearers' oath ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak. "I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air Quality Index Arvind Kejriwal Jagat Prakash Nadda Bhupesh Baghel Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi-NCR Delhi air quality AAP Delhi government Congress BJP corruption Chhattisgarh Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon