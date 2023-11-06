LIVE: At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in severe category for fifth day
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday, Nadda alleged that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Kamal Nath collect money for the Congress family.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope. Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP Haryana office bearers' oath ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak. "I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 8:44 AM IST