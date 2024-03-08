Home / India News / LIVE: Supreme Court to hear SBI plea on electoral bond details on March 11
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear SBI plea on electoral bond details on March 11

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team
Supreme Court (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Latest LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear a State Bank of India (SBI) petition on March 11 seeking an extension of time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on March 11.  On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared a reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. The move is expected to alleviate the financial strain on numerous households nationwide, with a particular focus on empowering "Nari Shakti" (women power). In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment. This initiative aligns with the commitment to empower women and ensure an "ease of living" for them, the PM further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Assam starting today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. PM Modi will touch down in Kaziranga this evening and will spend the night in the national park, which is recognized as a UNESCO Heritage Site and is celebrated for its one-horned rhinos. PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday. 
President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about Covid-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.
Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other Nato nations if they did not spend more on defense.

11:12 AM

PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Award

10:59 AM

We're standing up for peace and stability: US President Joe Biden

"We're standing up against China's unfair economic practices. We're standing up for peace and stability. Across the Taiwan Straits, I've revitalized our partnership and alliance in the Pacific. India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Pacific islands," US President  Joe Biden said. 

10:55 AM

Supreme Court to hear SBI plea seeking more time for details on Electoral Bond on March 11

The top court will hear a State Bank of India (SBI) petition on March 11 seeking an extension of time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take cognizance of the matter on March 11. The Constitution Bench will also hear the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) contempt petition on that day too.

10:37 AM

Water crisis in Bengaluru: Use of drinking water for miscellaneous activities banned

The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has banned the use of drinking water for construction, water fountains, car washing, and gardening. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in case of violation.

10:20 AM

Amritpal Singh case: Assam police arrests Dibrugarh jail superintendent

Assam police arrested Nipen Das, the superintendent of Dibrugarh central jail on Thursday night. The arrest was made after suspicious materials were discovered in the cell of Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De, and his nine associates who are held in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam. The materials, including mobile phones and a spy camera, were seized from Singh, who has been kept behind bars in Dibrugarh Jail since February 17.
 

9:58 AM

News update: IAF C-295 MW's made its maiden landing at Agatti airport

9:38 AM

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress' second poll committee meet to be held on March 11 to discuss candidates

Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the party headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. The procedure is going on; formal announcement will be made very soon."

9:35 AM

Let us remove remaining hurdles from path of young women: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu today greeted citizens on International Women's Day and encouraged everyone to work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women.

9:32 AM

News update: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder price on women's day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a cut of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment. 
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

