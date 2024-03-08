LIVE: Supreme Court to hear SBI plea on electoral bond details on March 11

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
Latest LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear a State Bank of India (SBI) petition on March 11 seeking an extension of time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on March 11. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared a reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. The move is expected to alleviate the financial strain on numerous households nationwide, with a particular focus on empowering "Nari Shakti" (women power). In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment. This initiative aligns with the commitment to empower women and ensure an "ease of living" for them, the PM further added.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST