LIVE: Supreme Court to hear SBI plea on electoral bond details on March 11

Latest LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear a State Bank of India (SBI) petition on March 11 seeking an extension of time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on March 11. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared a reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. The move is expected to alleviate the financial strain on numerous households nationwide, with a particular focus on empowering "Nari Shakti" (women power). In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment. This initiative aligns with the commitment to empower women and ensure an "ease of living" for them, the PM further added.

President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about Covid-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.

Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other Nato nations if they did not spend more on defense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Assam starting today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. PM Modi will touch down in Kaziranga this evening and will spend the night in the national park, which is recognized as a UNESCO Heritage Site and is celebrated for its one-horned rhinos. PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday.