LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder price on women's day
On the occasion of International Women's Day, PM Modi today declared a reduction of Rs 100 in prices of cooking gas cylinders towards empowering "Nari Shakti"
Latest LIVE updates: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared a reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. The move is expected to alleviate the financial strain on numerous households nationwide, with a particular focus on empowering "Nari Shakti" (women power). In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment. This initiative aligns with the commitment to empower women and ensure an "ease of living" for them, the PM further added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Assam starting today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. PM Modi will touch down in Kaziranga this evening and will spend the night in the national park, which is recognized as a UNESCO Heritage Site and is celebrated for its one-horned rhinos. PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday.
President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about Covid-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.
Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other Nato nations if they did not spend more on defense.
9:38 AM
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress' second poll committee meet to be held on March 11 to discuss candidates
Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the party headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. The procedure is going on; formal announcement will be made very soon."
9:35 AM
Let us remove remaining hurdles from path of young women: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu today greeted citizens on International Women's Day and encouraged everyone to work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women.
9:32 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a cut of Rs 100 in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. In a post on social media platform X, Modi emphasized that by enhancing the affordability of cooking gas, the government aims to contribute to the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST