LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder price on women's day

President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about Covid-19 and papering over the Jan. 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.

Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other Nato nations if they did not spend more on defense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Assam starting today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. PM Modi will touch down in Kaziranga this evening and will spend the night in the national park, which is recognized as a UNESCO Heritage Site and is celebrated for its one-horned rhinos. PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday.