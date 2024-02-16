LIVE: PM to lay foundation stone of solar power plant in Rajasthan today

The death toll in Dayal Market fire in Delhi's Alipur rose to 11 today morning, officials said. Four others including a police constable were also injured in the fire that broke out in Dayal market at around 5:30 pm, Delhi fire services department officials said. The dead are yet to be identified and the bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. "The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, resulting in the death of 11 persons and 4 injured," officials said.