LIVE: PM to lay foundation stone of solar power plant in Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan via video conference today. He will also address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme.
On the spate of attacks on Indian students in the US, the White House today said that there is no excuse for violence based on race, gender or any other factor and called it unacceptable in the US. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said that US President Joe Biden and his administration have been working very hard to try to thwart and disrupt these kinds of attacks. Responding to a question about recent attacks on Indian students, Kirby said," There's no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That's just unacceptable here in the United States and the President and his administration has been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable."
Police officials said a mob of approximately 300-400 people tried storming the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday night. The mob threw stones and engaged in other violent activities in an attempt to breach the SP's office, the Manipur Police said on X. The security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The death toll in Dayal Market fire in Delhi's Alipur rose to 11 today morning, officials said. Four others including a police constable were also injured in the fire that broke out in Dayal market at around 5:30 pm, Delhi fire services department officials said. The dead are yet to be identified and the bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. "The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, resulting in the death of 11 persons and 4 injured," officials said.
Delhi fire update: Search operations underway at Alipur paint factory
Search operations are underway after a fire broke out at a Paint factory in Alipur yesterday. Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said today, "2 more persons are likely trapped."
9:48 AM
Bengal school jobs scam update: Enforcement Directorate searches builder's homes, office in Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today began raids at the residences and office of a builder, who is considered close to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in the state. ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the Chatterjee's house, in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata.
8:47 AM
US condemns attacks against Indian students
John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, reacted amid a sudden increase in attacks and deaths of Indians and Indian-Americans in the United States. The White House today said that there is no excuse for violence based on race, gender or any other factor and called it unacceptable in the US.
8:45 AM
Dayal Market fire: Death toll in Alipur market fire rises to 11
The death count in Dayal Market fire in Delhi's Alipur increased to 11 this morning, officials said. Four others including a police constable were also injured in the fire that broke out in Dayal market at around 5:30 pm. The bodies of the dead have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital.