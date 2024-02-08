Home / India News / LIVE: Pakistan votes amid political uncertainty, economic crisis in country
LIVE: Pakistan votes amid political uncertainty, economic crisis in country

Latest LIVE: From elections in Pakistan to BJP govt's decision to present a white paper on state of economy during UPA 's ten year rule, catch all the latest updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan_Elections (Photo: X@ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
9:21 AM

All parties being given equal opportunities to contest elections, says Pak info minister

Caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi has said that all registered political parties are being given equal opportunities to contest general elections, according to Dawn report.

9:20 AM

Shutting down mobile networks on polling day beginning of election day rigging: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

As Pakistan does to polling for general elections the country has temporarily suspend mobile services across the nation. 'Shutting down mobile networks on polling day is the beginning of election day rigging,' Former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said in a post on social media handle X.

Shutting down mobile networks on polling day is the beginning of election day rigging. Pre-poll environment was already one of the worst in Pak’s history. Cutting candidates off from their agents and staff on election day is unacceptable. How’s one suppose to keep a check and…

— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) February 8, 2024

9:02 AM

Microsoft to train two million Indians in AI skills by 2025

In a major attempt to boost AI-related skills, global tech major Microsoft has said that it aims to train two million Indian in artificial intelligence by 2025. The initiative is part of Microsoft's "Skills for jobs" programmme, ANI reported.

8:52 AM

Former Pak PM Imran Khan votes by postal ballot, Bushra misses out

Former prime minister Imran Khan alongside other prominent imprisoned political figures have cast their votes through a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, Dawn reported citing sources.
 

8:50 AM

Amid uncertainty, economic distress, voting in Pakistan's general elections begins

Voting in Pakistan has started as citizens cast their vote to elect a new government to rule the cash-strapped country amid speculation that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N may emerge as the largest party in Parliament as it is backed by the powerful military, PTI reported.
 

8:45 AM

Pakistan should uphold democratic principles of free, fair election: US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin

Talking about the incidents of violence in the run up to the general elections, US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said that Pakistani govt should uphold democratic principles of free, fair elections, Dawn reported.
 

8:41 AM

Pakistan General Elections: Mobile services to be suspended ‘temporarily’ across country

Considering the security situation in the country, the interior ministry of Pakistan has decided to "temporarily suspend mobile services across the country." Talking about the situation, the ministry said, “Recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred security environment in the country,” reported Dawn.
 

8:34 AM

Pakistan General Elections: More than 17,000 candidates contesting today’s election

Amid political uncertainty and economic crisis, millions of Pakistanis will exercise their franchise to choose the next government of Pakistan. Pakistan has 56 million voters below the age of 35, and roughly 29 million in the 36-45 age bracket, according to Dawn. Pakistan’s younger generations are in a position to heavily influence the results. Female voters account for 46 per cent of the total registered voters in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

8:30 AM

First time in 2 decades, Mexico overtakes China as leading exporter to US

As a result of the US-China trade war, Mexico has emerged as the largest exporter to the US in two decades. The shift in the trade volumes reflect growing tensions between the two countries.

8:23 AM

Maldives at high risk of debt distress, fiscal deficits, says IMF report

According to a report by International Monetary Fund (IMF), Maldives reamains at a "high risk" of external and overall debt distress as its fiscal deficits and public debt rise. The report said that the Maldivian economy grew by 13.9 per cent in 2022 and is likely to grow at 4.4 per cent in 2023. Considering the expected rise in tourists' arrival, the IMF report estimates a growth of 5.2 per cent for Maldives' economy.
 

8:07 AM

Cong to bring its own 'Black Paper' in response to BJP's 'White paper' on India's economy

Responding to the 'White Paper' the BJP govt is preparing to table in the parliament on the ten years of UPA govt's economic journey, the Congress is planning to present a 'Black Paper' on Modi government's ten year rule, according to an ANI post on X, formerly Twitter. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to present the 'Black Paper', according to ANI. BJP govt's 'White Paper' is likely to present the steps taken during the UPA government and how they affected the country's economy. BJP leader have claimed that UPA's policies ruined country's economy during the ten year period from 2004-2014. Congress has said that they are prepared to respond to any 'White Paper' the govt presents in the parliament.
 

7:54 AM

Pakistan set to vote amid political uncertainty, economic crisis

Pakistan is all set to hold elections on Thursday, February 8, as the country faces political uncertainty and economic crisis. So far, the elections are characterised by violence in various parts of the country. While Pakistani citizens will vote, the economic prospects of the country are likely to remain gloomy even after a new government takes seat. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan has been imprisoned on multiple charges. 
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

