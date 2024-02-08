LIVE: Pakistan votes amid political uncertainty, economic crisis in country

Pakistan is all set to hold elections on Thursday, February 8, as the country faces political uncertainty and economic crisis. So far, the elections are characterised by violence in various parts of the country. While Pakistani citizens will vote, the economic prospects of the country are likely to remain gloomy even after a new government takes seat. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan has been imprisoned on multiple charges. Responding to the 'White Paper' the BJP govt is preparing to table in the parliament on the ten years of UPA govt's economic journey, the Congress is planning to present a 'Black Paper' on Modi government's ten year rule, according to an ANI post on X, formerly Twitter. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to present the 'Black Paper', according to ANI. BJP govt's 'White Paper' is likely to present the steps taken during the UPA government and how they affected the country's economy. BJP leader have claimed that UPA's policies ruined country's economy during the ten year period from 2004-2014. Congress has said that they are prepared to respond to any 'White Paper' the govt presents in the parliament. According to a report by International Monetary Fund (IMF), Maldives reamains at a "high risk" of external and overall debt distress as its fiscal deficits and public debt rise. The report said that the Maldivian economy grew by 13.9 per cent in 2022 and is likely to grow at 4.4 per cent in 2023. Considering the expected rise in tourists' arrival, the IMF report estimates a growth of 5.2 per cent for Maldives' economy.