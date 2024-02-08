LIVE: Pakistan set to vote amid political uncertainty, economic crisis

Responding to the 'White Paper' the BJP govt is preparing to table in the parliament on the ten years of UPA govt's economic journey, the Congress is planning to present a 'Black Paper' on Modi government's ten year rule, according to an ANI post on X, formerly Twitter. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to present the 'Black Paper', according to ANI. BJP govt's 'White Paper' is likely to present the steps taken during the UPA government and how they affected the country's economy. BJP leader have claimed that UPA's policies ruined country's economy during the ten year period from 2004-2014. Congress has said that they are prepared to respond to any 'White Paper' the govt presents in the parliament.