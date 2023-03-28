LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have increased three times in the past 10 days. Almost all the patients, however, are recuperating in home isolation with no major symptoms.

Police officers engaged in probing cyber-related offences believe that the simple process of upgrading the addresses of individuals in the Aadhaar data has emerged as one of the biggest causes of cyber fraud.