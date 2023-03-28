Home / India News / LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

Business Standard | New Delhi
LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

Mar 28 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have increased three times in the past 10 days. Almost all the patients, however, are recuperating in home isolation with no major symptoms.

Police officers engaged in probing cyber-related offences believe that the simple process of upgrading the addresses of individuals in the Aadhaar data has emerged as one of the biggest causes of cyber fraud.

8:57 AM Mar 23

Washington watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US official

8:55 AM Mar 23

H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, successful applicants informed: USCIS

8:55 AM Mar 23

Walt Disney begins job cuts with goal of eliminating 7,000 positions

8:58 AM Mar 23

FIR against 13 cops in two cases in UP's Pilibhit after court orders

Thirteen policemen, including a station house officer, a sub-inspector, and 10 constables have been booked in two separate matters in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on the orders of court of Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Judge, SC/ST Act.
 
The cops are accused of allegedly demanding extortion money from a lawyer in the first matter and for keeping a Dalit man under illegal detention and hurling casteist abuses at him in the second matter.
 
 

8:57 AM Mar 23

Washington watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US official

The United States is watching the court case of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, an official has said while observing that Washington continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.
 
Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case.

8:55 AM Mar 23

H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, successful applicants informed: USCIS

The H-1B visa cap for the financial year 2024, beginning October 1, has been reached and all successful applicants have been informed about it, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has said.
 
In a statement on Monday, the federal agency said it has received enough electronic registrations during the initial period to reach the fiscal year 2024 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption -- the master's cap.

8:55 AM Mar 23

Walt Disney begins job cuts with goal of eliminating 7,000 positions

Walt Disney Co. has begun the first of what is expected to be 7,000 job cuts, a key part of a $5.5 billion savings drive the company announced in February.
 
The first group of employees will be notified over the next four days, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said in a memo to staff on Monday. A second, larger round will happen in April, impacting several thousand workers. The last of the affected workers will receive notice before summer.

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Next Story