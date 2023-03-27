Home / India News / Latest LIVE: 38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Business Standard | New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Thirty-eight girl students of the Kasturba residential school in Mitauli block of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district have tested positive for Covid-19 infection, a district health official said.
8:28 AM Mar 23

Will move forward with bill to block TikTok: US House Speaker McCarthy

8:22 AM Mar 23

Major incident declared in S England after 200 barrels of fluid leak

8:18 AM Mar 23

2 people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, Califorinia in the US

8:28 AM Mar 23

Will move forward with bill to block TikTok: US House Speaker McCarthy

Amidst growing calls in the US to ban TikTok, owned by China-based company ByteDance, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday announced that lawmakers will be moving forward with legislation to "protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party."
 
Taking to his official Twitter handle, McCarthy called it "very concerning" that the TikTok CEO can't be honest and admit that China has access to TikTok.

8:22 AM Mar 23

Major incident declared in S England after 200 barrels of fluid leak

A major incident has been declared after around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into Poole Harbour, in Southern England's Dorset, local authorities have said.
 
"It is estimated that nearly 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour," said Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) in a statement on Sunday.
 

8:18 AM Mar 23

2 people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, Califorinia in the US

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:09 AM IST

