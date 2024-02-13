LIVE: PM Modi to unveil first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13 on a two-day trip. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Saturday. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. "The inauguration programme of BAPS temple is one of the key parts of PM Modi's UAE visit...," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been called to the Enforcement Directorate's office today in connection with an alleged cricket scam. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader had skipped the ED's summons in the same case on January 11. Abdullah has been summoned in connection with the probe agency's probe into alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The leader was formally charged by the ED in the case in 2022.