LIVE news updates: Haldwani violence not communal, says Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar told ANI on Tuesday, "People should not give this incident a communal tinge. We are taking the incident very seriously, considering the way the police and administration teams were attacked. We have registered three FIRs. The police will not take any action against innocent people. Lawful action is being taken." The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13 on a two-day trip. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Saturday. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. "The inauguration programme of BAPS temple is one of the key parts of PM Modi's UAE visit...," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.