LIVE news updates: Haldwani violence not communal, says Uttarakhand DGP
BS Web Team New Delhi
10:01 AM
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes that broke out in Banbhoolpura town of Haldwani area "were not "communal." The top police official said that they have registered three first information reports (FIR) in connection with the violence, adding that "action will not be taken against innocent people."
9:56 AM
Paytm stock hits new record low after Macquarie downgrade
Paytm's shares fell 8.5 per cent to a record low of 386.25 rupees today after brokerage Macquarie downgraded the stock, saying the firm faced a"serious risk of exodus of customers" following RBI's action against its banking arm.
9:51 AM
LIVE news: JD(U) legislator FIR against party colleague over horse trading
A case has been lodged by JD(U) lawmaker against a party colleague, alleging that he was offered a bribe of Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for switching over to the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.The case was lodged at Kotwali police station here by Sudhanshu Shekhar, who represents the Harlakhi seat of Madhubani district, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna.
9:02 AM
PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to UAE today
PM Modi is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14, 2024. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.
8:53 AM
Discussions with Union ministers fail, farmers set to begin march towards Delhi
Farmers will begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march Tuesday morning, a farmer leader stated after their five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. "We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters here after the meeting ended just before midnight.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST