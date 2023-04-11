Home / India News / LIVE: Muslims in India doing better, Sitharaman rebuts Western 'perception'

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:37 AM IST
"India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" said the Finance Minister. Comparing the Muslims of Pakistan with India, she said that Muslims in India are doing better.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the Indian diaspora community in France said that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027. "Now we are the 5th largest economy. By 2027-28, we will be the third-largest economy in the world. India is a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy today and will become a 30-35 dollar trillion economy by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of independence," said Piyush Goyal.

China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the US last week. The "combat readiness patrols" named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own, China's military said earlier.

9:02 AM Apr 23

9:22 AM Apr 23

Make globalization more transparent: FM Sitharaman in US

India is not seeking to reverse the benefits of globalization, but is asking that it be made more transparent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday.

"It's not to say that we have to reverse the benefits of globalization. It is more to say, make globalization more transparent," Sitharaman told a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics in response to a question.

9:15 AM Apr 23

EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi, during his visit to Uganda's Kampala.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Uganda, appreciated the initiatives of Overseas Friends of BJP-Uganda's initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world.

"Living in a land of the Nile, their commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi's heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. This has profound global implications," he said.
 

9:02 AM Apr 23

New Delhi has called for international condemnation of Pakistan sending weapons across the international border to terrorists operating in India.

"We are facing a serious challenge of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones, which cannot be possible without active support from the authorities in control of those territories," India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj told the Security Council on Monday.

8:28 AM Apr 23

8:27 AM Apr 23

China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the US last week.
 
The "combat readiness patrols" named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own, China's military said earlier.
 
"The theater's troops are ready to fight at all times and can fight at any time to resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence' and foreign interference attempts," it said Monday.

8:27 AM Apr 23

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday while addressing the Indian diaspora community in France said that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027.
 
"Now we are the 5th largest economy. By 2027-28, we will be the third-largest economy in the world. India is a 3.5 trillion-dollar economy today and will become a 30-35 dollar trillion economy by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of independence," said Goyal.
 
The Minister said that exports were USD 676 billion last year. "We had a target to reflect the sentiment of young and enthusiastic Indians. In the 75th Year of Independence, we crossed USD 750 billion in exports," he said.

8:26 AM Apr 23

PTI sources close to Pilot said both he and Randhawa spoke over the phone but the AICC in-charge of the state had not asked the former deputy chief minister to call off the fast.

They said his fight is against graft under the Vasundhara Raje regime and not targeted at anyone else.
 
The PTI sources close to the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said that while Rahul Gandhi was fighting on the Adani issue of alleged corruption, likewise Pilot was taking up the issue to hold the previous Raje dispensation accountable.
 
PTI sources said Pilot claimed that he would sit on a "maun vrat" and not speak against the government
 

8:24 AM Apr 23

