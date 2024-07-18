LIVE news updates: 2 security personnel dead in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
BS Web Team New Delhi
Two security personnel died and four were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The explosion took place on Wednesday night in the forests of Mandimarka in the Tarrem police station area. The State Task Force's Chief Constable Bharat Lal Sahu and Constable Sater Singh l were returning from an anti-naxal operation when the IED exploded. Additional security forces have been sent to the area, and the requisite measures are being taken for the proper treatment of the injured STF soldiers.
The president of this year's UN climate summit has said that political direction is required to resolve disagreements on a new financial target to support developing countries' climate actions post-2025. Climate finance will be at the centre of the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the world will reach the deadline to agree on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) -- the new amount developed nations must mobilise every year starting in 2025 to support climate action in developing countries.
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said. The encounter took place in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, the officials said. A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:58 AM IST