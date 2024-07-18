Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIVE news updates: 2 security personnel dead in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
explosion

Photo: ANI/Representative

Two security personnel died and four were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The explosion took place on Wednesday night in the forests of Mandimarka in the Tarrem police station area. The State Task Force's Chief Constable Bharat Lal Sahu and Constable Sater Singh l were returning from an anti-naxal operation when the IED exploded. Additional security forces have been sent to the area, and the requisite measures are being taken for  the proper treatment of the injured STF soldiers.


The president of this year's UN climate summit has said that political direction is required to resolve disagreements on a new financial target to support developing countries' climate actions post-2025. Climate finance will be at the centre of the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the world will reach the deadline to agree on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) -- the new amount developed nations must mobilise every year starting in 2025 to support climate action in developing countries.

A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said. The encounter took place in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, the officials said. A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

8:45 AM

2 security personnel killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel were killed and four injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi NEET Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress Rajiv Gandhi Gaza Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon