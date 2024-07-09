LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

Inclement weather conditions are most likely to test the famed 'Mumbai spirit' as IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra. In view of the forecast, schools will remain shut in Mumbai. Meanwhile, daily life has been thrown out of gear due to waterlogging in the city. Additionally, several parts of the MMR region reported power outage as the underground electric cable has submerged. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged people to step out only if necessary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a bilateral visit to Russia, held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence. This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia in his third term. An array of issues, ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war to India-Russia trade ties, are likely to be discussed during the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

At least five soldiers were killed in yet another dastardly attack on the Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. After being ambushed, the Army engaged the attackers in a firefight. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Tuesday (July 8). The number of militants involved in the attack has not been ascertained as of yet.