LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition against stay on bail

Thousands of citizens stormed Kenya's parliament on Tuesday to show their displeasure against tax proposals. Lawmakers had to flee after they set part of the building on fire. The president vowed to suppress the uprising. A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed in Saipan ahead of his expected guilty plea in a deal with the US that will set him free to return home to Australia. Assange will appear Wednesday in the US federal court in the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific. The case stems from WikiLeaks' publication more than a decade ago of hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. military documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the stay on his bail on Wednesday. A trial court had granted bail to the AAP chief. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by a trial court. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and registered his statement related on the liquor policy case. The agency also acquired permission to produce Kejriwal before the concerned trial court today. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Lawyer also posted on X and said, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows is that nothing has changed the vindictive mindset of BJP. Shame."