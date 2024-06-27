LIVE news: India looking at 'institutional reforms' after Pannun murder case, says US

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. The hospital said that his condition is stable and he has been kept under close observation. Doctors of the geriatric department of AIIMS, Delhi, are keeping a watch over him. Three months ago, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. At a cabinet meeting chaired over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park.

In the wake of an alleged 'murder' plot to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stated on Wednesday his country believes “Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary in the wake of some of these allegations and reports.” The US has “consistently asked for updates” on the high-level panel set up by New Delhi, he added. Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czechia officials in June last year on murder-for-hire allegations and extradited to the US this month. This was after a request by the United States, which has accused him of plotting to hire an assassin who was later revealed as an undercover American federal agent. The US has claimed they have material that shows the staffer asked Gupta to plan the killing.