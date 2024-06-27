LIVE news: India looking at 'institutional reforms' after Pannun murder case, says US

In the wake of an alleged 'murder' plot to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stated on Wednesday his country believes “Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary in the wake of some of these allegations and reports.” The US has “consistently asked for updates” on the high-level panel set up by New Delhi, he added. Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czechia officials in June last year on murder-for-hire allegations and extradited to the US this month. This was after a request by the United States, which has accused him of plotting to hire an assassin who was later revealed as an undercover American federal agent. The US has claimed they have material that shows the staffer asked Gupta to plan the killing.
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. The hospital said that his condition is stable and he has been kept under close observation. Doctors of the geriatric department of AIIMS, Delhi, are keeping a watch over him. Three months ago, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. At a cabinet meeting chaired over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park.
'Concerning increase' in anti-conversion laws, hate speech in India: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
In his remarks at the release of the annual State Department report on international religious freedom, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that at the same time, people around the world are also working hard to protect religious freedom. "In India, we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities. At the same time, people around the world are also working hard to protect religious freedom," the secretary of state said.
10:47 AM
Women's rights will be raised at the UN meeting being attended by Taliban
The UN political chief who will chair the first meeting between Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and envoys from about 25 countries answered sharp criticism that Afghan women have been excluded, saying Wednesday that women's rights will be raised at every session.
10:21 AM
10:03 AM
Rainfall brings respite from sweltering heat in Delhi
Heavy rain in Delhi on Thursday morning brought Delhiites much-needed respite from the heat.The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital has been reeling under extereme heat conditions.
9:52 AM
9:49 AM
AIADMK MLAs, party workers start hunger strike over liquor tragedy
AIADMK lawmakers and party workers began their hunger strike on Thursday to seek CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The fast is also to condemn 'denial of permission' to raise the issue in the state Assembly, according to the main opposition party. The AIADMK legislators, who have been suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast at 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium.
8:50 AM
India looking at ‘institutional reforms’ after Pannun murder case, says top US official
