LIVE: Election Commission to announce Karnataka assembly election schedule

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30am today.
India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), is set to host a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) and top officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.,
The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "insulting OBCs".
Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that opposition members are not being allowed to speak, the sources said on Tuesday., ,
Bill to reform H-1B and L-1 visa programme introduced in US Senate
A group of influential lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan legislation in the US Senate to comprehensively overhaul the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes and usher in more transparency in the recruitment of foreign workers.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
9:13 AM Mar 23
Bengal CM Banerjee launches flagship road 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project in Bengal's Singur on Tuesday.
'Pathashree-Rastashree' is a flagship project of the West Bengal government to strengthen road infrastructure and enhance connectivity to villages by constructing 12,000 km of roads in 22 districts of the state.
8:58 AM Mar 23
Amritpal Singh: Massive search in Hoshiarpur village after some abandon car following police chase
The Punjab Police has launched a massive door-to-door search operation in a Hoshiarpur village following inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aide could be in the area.
There was heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village here as police began the operation late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.
8:54 AM Mar 23
Congress calls meeting of its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in CPP office
Congress party has called a meeting of its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 10:30 am in CPP office Parliament House.
8:37 AM Mar 23
Pak's economy spiralling as friendly nations refuse to offer support: Rpt
Pakistan is in a fix as it has entered into a vicious cycle of borrowing loans to pay off the debts it had taken earlier, thus displaying the scenario that the country's economy will spiral out of control as even friendly countries refused to provide any more easy financial bailout or interest-free loans to Islamabad, Asian Lite reported.
Pakistan's total circular debt stood at PKR 2.523 trillion at the end of the last fiscal year in June 2022. Pakistan faces a severe cash crunch, with foreign exchange reserves reaching an all-time low of USD 4.301 billion by the week that ended on March 3, as per the Asian Lite report. This decline has left no space for the Pakistan government to pay back its foreign debts without borrowing more from friendly countries.
8:37 AM Mar 23
SL, India to sign a deal to shift to renewable energy to generate power
Sri Lanka will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to promote renewable energy as the Island nation aims to generate 70 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.
Sri Lankan Cabinet has given approval for a MoU on the cooperation in the field of renewable energy between the two countries, a Sri Lanka Cabinet spokesman said.
8:32 AM Mar 23
UN Security Council condemns continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the "continued heinous terrorist attacks" targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including an attack near the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Monday that left at least six people killed and several wounded.
In a press statement on Tuesday, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.