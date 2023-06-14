Home / India News / LIVE: US Fed leaves key interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes

LIVE: US Fed leaves key interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes

LIVE: US Fed leaves key interest rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes

Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would pause its historic rate-hiking campaign as it waits for the effects to trickle further through the economy. Since March 2022, Fed officials have raised the central bank's benchmark interest rate 10 times in a row — an attempt to cool the US economy and battle inflation that is still double the Fed's target.
11:23 PM Jun 23

10:48 PM Jun 23

10:07 PM Jun 23

9:49 PM Jun 23

9:29 PM Jun 23

9:24 PM Jun 23

8:25 PM Jun 23

8:24 PM Jun 23

7:18 PM Jun 23

7:16 PM Jun 23

6:46 PM Jun 23

6:22 PM Jun 23

6:06 PM Jun 23

5:55 PM Jun 23

5:49 PM Jun 23

5:35 PM Jun 23

5:11 PM Jun 23

4:17 PM Jun 23

4:15 PM Jun 23

3:54 PM Jun 23

3:20 PM Jun 23

1:27 PM Jun 23

12:14 PM Jun 23

11:20 AM Jun 23

8:44 AM Jun 23

11:31 PM Jun 23

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan. Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby to render assistance to civil authorities.
 

11:23 PM Jun 23

10:48 PM Jun 23

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains for the day. Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the punishing heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

10:07 PM Jun 23

9:49 PM Jun 23

9:29 PM Jun 23

9:24 PM Jun 23

8:25 PM Jun 23

8:24 PM Jun 23

The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into the southern peninsula and eastern parts of the country from Sunday after an initial delay in its onset over Kerala. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Biparjoy has completely detached itself from the monsoonal flow and will have no impact on the progress of the seasonal rainfall system.
 
"Had Cyclone Biparjoy moved north-westwards towards Oman, it would have affected the monsoonal flow," he said.

7:41 PM Jun 23

7:18 PM Jun 23

7:16 PM Jun 23

6:46 PM Jun 23

6:22 PM Jun 23

A fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of Anand Vihar-Jaynagar Garib Rath Express near Bihar's Samastipur district earlier today. No casualties were reported.
 

6:06 PM Jun 23

Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90-metre high-transmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat's Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday.

"This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas," an official statement said.

Structural experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surat and the civil construction wing of Prasar Bharati had recommended dismantling the 35-year-old tower in January after a safety audit of the structure.

5:55 PM Jun 23

5:49 PM Jun 23

The Centre on Wednesday directed the state governments to continuously monitor the prices of tur and urad and take action on those violating the stock limit order. This was conveyed in a meeting -- chaired by Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry -- to review stock disclosure of tur and urad, and the implementation of stock limits by the state governments. The representatives of the State Food and Civil Supplies Departments, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs) were present at the meeting.

5:35 PM Jun 23

A total of 33 teams have been earmarked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to undertake relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' near the Jakhau port in Kutch district, officials said on Wednesday.

While 18 NDRF teams have been placed in Gujarat, one has been stationed in neighbouring Diu in the newly formed Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Diu is encircled by Gir Somnath and Amreli districts of Gujarat in the north and by the Arabian Sea from three sides.

5:11 PM Jun 23

4:41 PM Jun 23

