An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh today where he will be attending various events and will be interacting with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo.

Sitharaman will be attending meetings with Finance Ministers and Central Bankers from across the world. The meeting is scheduled to take place today at IMF Headquarters in Washington.,