LIVE new updates: India reports 3,095 coronavirus cases on Friday

BS Web Team
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
India now has 15,208 active Covid19 cases having added 3095 fresh cases in the last 24-hours. One of the worst hit states Maharashtra reported 425 fresh cases on Friday, according to the public health department bulletin in the evening. This is almost 38 percent lower than Thursday’s count in the state. Maharashtra has screened 36,254 international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since December 24 out of the total 1628447 passengers arriving during this period. Around 43 people have tested RT-PCR positive. State capital Mumbai now has 937 Covid cases, while neighbouring Thane has 566 cases. Meanwhile, the Delhi government said on Thursday that it was prepared to fight the spike in Covid19 cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases, and around 7986 beds have been set aside for Covid patients. Delhi had recorded 295 fresh Covid cases on Thursday taking the active caseload to 932.
11:38 PM Mar 23

CM Dhami visits DMC to review situation arising out of rain in Uttarakhand

11:27 PM Mar 23

Fire ravages commercial towers in Kanpur, nearly 800 shops gutted

9:07 PM Mar 23

G20 Sherpas hold deliberations in traditional attire on houseboats

8:56 PM Mar 23

PM Modi expresses happiness at Govt e-Marketplace crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23

11:38 PM Mar 23

CM Dhami visits DMC to review situation arising out of rain in Uttarakhand

Soon after following India Meteorological Department predictions on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Friday. The IMD has predicted isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31. Dhami on Friday reached the DMC at the Secretariat to review the situation arising out of rains in the state with the officials, said an official release. Apart from instructing the officers to be alert, CM asked the Secretary of Disaster Management to coordinate with all the District Magistrates.
 

11:27 PM Mar 23

Fire ravages commercial towers in Kanpur, nearly 800 shops gutted

At least 800 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey commercial building and quickly spread to adjacent towers in the Bansmandi area here early Friday, a senior official said.
 
Despite the continuous efforts of fire officials of Kanpur and its nearby districts, the fire could not be doused even till late evening, officials said.
 
Prime facie the fire broke out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm.
 
The blaze started at 2 am in AR Tower also known as Afaq Rasool Tower and spread to Maqsood, Humraz complex and Nafees towers charing about 800 shops located in these four towers, the official said, adding strong winds fanned the flames.

9:07 PM Mar 23

G20 Sherpas hold deliberations in traditional attire on houseboats

Wearing traditional Kerala dress and enjoying a taste of Kerala's hospitality, G20 Sherpas held deliberations on land and water at this scenic lakeside Kerala village. While the Sherpas held meetings in the conference hall on top of a moving houseboat in the evening, other delegates from guest countries went on a cruise on the backwaters, enjoying the scenery and a hi-tea spread onboard. Three big houseboats with conference halls were arranged for the cruise of the Sherpas and delegates through Kumarakom Lake, a major tourist destination of the country.
 
Police in separate boats escorted the guests on the two-hour long ride.
 
The majority of the Sherpas and delegates dressed up in traditional Kerala attire before getting on the houseboats. While women delegates wore frilled skirts with zari borders and shawls, men wore the traditional mundu (also known as veshti).
 
They were helped by employees of the event management team.
 
Many of the delegates also posed for photos with India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who was also dressed in Malayalee attire.

8:56 PM Mar 23

PM Modi expresses happiness at Govt e-Marketplace crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed happiness at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23. aking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent! @GeM_India has given us a glimpse of the energy and enterprise of the people of India. It has ensured prosperity and better markets for many citizens."
 

5:01 PM Mar 23

Suvendu Adhikari files PIL in Calcutta HC, seeks NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. 
 

4:34 PM Mar 23

Fresh violence in Howrah's Shibpur post arson on 'Ram Navam

3:31 PM Mar 23

Heavy security personnel deployement in Shibpur post arson on Ram Navami

11:21 AM Mar 23

Fire breaks out in a factory in the Wazirpur area

10:17 AM Mar 23

We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions and diplomats quite seriously: US Dept of State

We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that we host in UN and diplomats that work in them quite seriously. We are in close touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues, but including on this we made sure to remain in close touch with them as well as the appropriate local entities, depending on where these various missions and consulates were located: Vedant Patel, Principal Dy spox, US Dept of State on attack on Indian consulate
 

9:30 AM Mar 23

India logs 3,095 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours

India reports 3,095 fresh cases of COvid-19 in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 15,208.
 

9:13 AM Mar 23

3 die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Kota during Ram Navami celebration

Three persons died of electrocution and three others were seriously injured during a Ram Navami celebration in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday, police said on Friday

9:12 AM Mar 23

Students from Class 1 to 8 to be promoted without exams in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that all students from Classes 1 to 8 studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council, will be promoted to the next class without examinations.
 
A notification in this regard has been issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, UP Basic Education Council.
 
The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot fail under any circumstances.

9:11 AM Mar 23

Attempts of religious conversion hinder country's development: Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said that interference in someone else's religion or attempts to convert someone hinders the country's development and harmony.

Kumar who is also the patron of the Bharatiya Christian Manch and Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that all religions should follow their respective religion and respect each other. "Whatever may be our religion, but above all, we all are Indians," Kumar emphasised

9:11 AM Mar 23

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS was darkest day in history of Indian democracy: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha was the 'darkest day' in the history of Indian democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha was the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy. There are various legal issues in the judgement of the trial court, however, those will be dealt with at the appropriate platform by our legal team," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in Kottayam.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

