LIVE new updates: India reports 3,095 coronavirus cases on Friday

India now has 15,208 active Covid19 cases having added 3095 fresh cases in the last 24-hours. One of the worst hit states Maharashtra reported 425 fresh cases on Friday, according to the public health department bulletin in the evening. This is almost 38 percent lower than Thursday’s count in the state. Maharashtra has screened 36,254 international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since December 24 out of the total 1628447 passengers arriving during this period. Around 43 people have tested RT-PCR positive. State capital Mumbai now has 937 Covid cases, while neighbouring Thane has 566 cases. Meanwhile, the Delhi government said on Thursday that it was prepared to fight the spike in Covid19 cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases, and around 7986 beds have been set aside for Covid patients. Delhi had recorded 295 fresh Covid cases on Thursday taking the active caseload to 932.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state in wake of Howra violence.,

Delhi Special Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in CBI case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.,

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and is prepared to face any eventuality.



The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said. The slab constructed on top of an ancient 'bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.





The US has condemned in the "strongest terms" the detention of an American Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, in Russia over alleged espionage. This is the first such case of an American journalist detained in Russia for allegations of spying since the Cold War. Espionage in Russia carries a maximum jail term of 20 years., The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former president. Trump faces a string of other inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and an investigation in Georgia looking into whether he and his allies illegally interfered in the state's 2020 election.