LIVE new updates: India reports 3,095 coronavirus cases on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state in wake of Howra violence.,
Delhi Special Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in CBI case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.,
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and is prepared to face any eventuality.
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said. The slab constructed on top of an ancient 'bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:01 AM IST