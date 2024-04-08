LIVE: Court dismisses bail application of K Kavitha in excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday dismissed the interim bail application of BRS MLC K Kavitha. K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks in return for a significant share of liquor licences in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kick-off the General Election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh by addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today. Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap on Sunday stated that PM Modi would kick-off the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally from Bastar. "Prime Minister's Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai," Kashyap said.
A delegation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday during a raid in connection with a 2022 bomb blast case, creating a row between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged barbs over the incident, while leaders on both sides also rallied. Mamata Banerjee claimed that central probe agencies were threatening Trinamool leaders to switch to the BJP. PM Modi accused the Trinamool leadership of trying to save the corrupt leaders.
As mediators sat down with hopes of brokering a temporary truce six months into a war that has now become the longest involving Israel since the 1980s. The Israeli military stated that that it had withdrawn a division of ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip. Now, the last group of Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Khan Younis has left Gaza “to recuperate and prepare for future operations,” the army said.
Trinamool delegation to meet EC officials to complain about "misuse" of central agencies
A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders will meet Election Commission of India (ECI) officials in New Delhi today to complain about "misuse" of central investigating agencies against TMC leaders and party candidates. The team will be led by TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien and MP Dola Sen is also likely to meet the full bench of the Election Commission.
BRS leader K Kavitha had been arrested in March by the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the money laundering angle in the excise policy case.
"Panama Papers" trial to start 8 years after tax evasion scandal
Twenty-seven people are sscheduled to go on trial today for money laundering in connection with the "Panama Papers" tax evasion scandal, which revealed how many of the world's wealthy stashed assets in offshore companies. The 2016 revelations shook governments, exposed famous personalities, leading to multiple investigations around the world and dealt a blow to Panama's reputation as an offshore financial hub.
Unrest over control of Thakurnagar matriarch's house in West Bengal
Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bengal saw dramatic scenes as supporters of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur and TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur clashed over the control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boroma', lived till her death five years back.
According to the TMC, the incident happened on Sunday night when Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried by force to take control of the house, where Mamata Bala presently resides
NGT asks Punjab govt to disclose how it will achieve target for reducing incidents of stubble burning
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab government to provide information on how it will achieve its projected target for reducing incidents of stubble burning in the present year. The NGT was hearing the matter regarding stubble burning in Punjab which was aggravating the issue of air pollution during the winter season in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.
Uttar Pradesh setting up world's largest 'tent city' to host 400 million people for Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is setting up the world’s largest ‘tent city’, spread across 4,000-hectares, to host an estimated 400 million pilgrims for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025.
Make special efforts to eliminate caste and gender discrimination in society: RSS chief Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for the need to make special efforts to eliminate discrimination over caste and gender in society. The RSS chief was speaking at an intellectuals' meet in Vadodara on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit. On Saturday, he had attended a similar programme in Bharuch in south Gujarat, stated a release from RSS.
