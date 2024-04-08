LIVE news: PM Modi to address BJP rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today



A delegation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday during a raid in connection with a 2022 bomb blast case, creating a row between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged barbs over the incident, while leaders on both sides also rallied. Mamata Banerjee claimed that central probe agencies were threatening Trinamool leaders to switch to the BJP. PM Modi accused the Trinamool leadership of trying to save the corrupt leaders.



As mediators sat down with hopes of brokering a temporary truce six months into a war that has now become the longest involving Israel since the 1980s. The Israeli military stated that that it had withdrawn a division of ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip. Now, the last group of Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Khan Younis has left Gaza “to recuperate and prepare for future operations,” the army said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kick-off the General Election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh by addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today. Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap on Sunday stated that PM Modi would kick-off the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally from Bastar. "Prime Minister's Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai," Kashyap said.