LIVE: MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge, may resign

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 08:32 AM IST
Cyclone Michaung, which lay centred over the west coast of the Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, on Monday, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, the weather department informed.

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) joined together at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to commit to ambitious climate action and unlock over US$180 billion in climate finance. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced at COP28 that it will triple its climate lending to US$150 billion over the next decade.

The members of the Upper House are likely to hold discussions on the prevailing economic situation of the country as the Parliament reconvenes for Day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha MPs Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Lakshmikant Bajpayee, Sushil Kumar Modi, Aditya Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Patel are to initiate a discussion on the 'economic situation in the country' in the Upper House on Tuesday, according to sources.

8:26 AM

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog

Three influential Congressmen, including Indian-Americans Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal, have introduced bipartisan legislation in the US House of Representatives to reduce green card backlog and end country-based discrimination for employment-based visas. Both the moves, if passed and signed into law, would help thousands of Indian-Americans who are currently in decades-long wait for green cards or permanent residency. Congressman Rich McCormick is the third lawmaker to have joined the two Indian-Americans in introducing the bill on Monday.

8:10 AM

IMD Forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, decreasing thereafter, according to the latest IMD bulletin. The forecast of reduced rainfall intensity comes as a relief after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and adjoining districts, causing flooding and disrupting normal life on Monday.

8:03 AM

Multilateral Development Banks unlock over $180 bn climate finance at COP28

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) joined together at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to commit to ambitious climate action and unlock over US$180 billion in climate finance. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced at COP28 that it will triple its climate lending to US$150 billion over the next decade.

8:02 AM

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely between Andhra's Nellore & Machilipatnam

Cyclone Michaung, which lay centred over the west coast of the Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, on Monday, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, the weather department informed.

 
 

8:01 AM

MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge, may resign

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the party's debacle in the assembly elections, sources said. Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-thirds majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday.
First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 08:00 AM IST

