LIVE: MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge, may resign
Cyclone Michaung, which lay centred over the west coast of the Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, on Monday, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, the weather department informed.
Cong does well in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur division but routed elsewhere; Jogis jolted on their turfs
Rajya Sabha to discuss economic situation of country on Day 2 of Winter Session
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog
IMD Forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall
Multilateral Development Banks unlock over $180 bn climate finance at COP28
Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely between Andhra's Nellore & Machilipatnam
First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 08:00 AM IST