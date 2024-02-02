LIVE news: SC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest

Cops in the United States are looking into the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.No foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri , a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati, The Consulate General of India in New York stated on Thursday. On ex-Jharkhand chief minister's petition challenging his arrest, the Supreme Court said that it will not interfere in the proceedings and that Soren should first approach the high court. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will skip the summons by the Enforcement Directorate for the fifth time in connection with thee Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal had been asked to appear before the probe agency at its Delhi headquarters today. After Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated Champai Soren for the post of chief minister, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren is set to take oath today . The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to beheld around 12:15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here. Champai Soren had urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday. The JMM leader has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a part of the alliance. "We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had stated earlier. Challenging a Varanasi court order that has allowed Hindu prayers before idols in a cellar of the mosque, the Gyanvapi management committee moved the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. The counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, S F A Naqvi, told reporters that they have asked for an urgent hearing in the matter. The mosque committee moved the Allahabad High Court within hours of the topourt refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking it to approach the Allahabad High Court. It has been pleaded that the Hindu side's suit itself is barred by order 7 rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, Naqvi said.