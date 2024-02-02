LIVE news: SC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest

On ex-Jharkhand chief minister's petition challenging his arrest, the Supreme Court said that it will not interfere in the proceedings and that Soren should first approach the high court. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will skip the summons by the Enforcement Directorate for the fifth time in connection with thee Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal had been asked to appear before the probe agency at its Delhi headquarters today. After Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated Champai Soren for the post of chief minister, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren is set to take oath today. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to beheld around 12:15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here. Champai Soren had urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday. The JMM leader has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a part of the alliance. "We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had stated earlier. Challenging a Varanasi court order that has allowed Hindu prayers before idols in a cellar of the mosque, the Gyanvapi management committee moved the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. The counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, S F A Naqvi, told reporters that they have asked for an urgent hearing in the matter. The mosque committee moved the Allahabad High Court within hours of the topourt refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking it to approach the Allahabad High Court. It has been pleaded that the Hindu side's suit itself is barred by order 7 rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, Naqvi said.
Cops in the United States are looking into the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.No foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati, The Consulate General of India in New York stated on Thursday.
LIVE news: AAP workers protest over Chandigarh mayoral poll results
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday were seen protesting at their party office in Delhi over Chandigarh mayoral election results.
11:50 AM
ED summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP legislators, councillors placed under house arrest ahead of protest
AAP leader Gopal Rai on Friday said that AAP MLAs and councillors have been placed under house arrest ahead of protest. The party office also saw heavy barricading by the Delhi police.
11:33 AM
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra resumes from Bengal's Nabagram
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Nabagram in West Bengal's Murshidabad today after the district administration asked the party to delay it owing to the class 10 state board examination, senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. "I do not understand what is the problem if we peacefully conduct our Yatra after the examinees enter the centres," the minister said.
11:22 AM
Budget session: PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament
As the government proceeds to the third day of the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the top ministers today to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament on Friday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are in the meeting. Yesterday, the government presented the Interim Budget for 2024-25.
10:43 AM
Supreme Court dismisses ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest
The top court today stated that it will not interfere in the proceedings and that the JMM leader should first approach the high court for relief.
10:37 AM
LIVE update: INDIA bloc parties to raise issue of arrest of JMM's Hemant Soren today
INDIA bloc parties decide to raise issue of arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren in both houses of Parliament, reported news agency PTI today citing sources.
10:03 AM
Indian-origin student Shreyas Reddy found dead in US, 4th such instance this year
US cops are investigating the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country. Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.
9:43 AM
Latest news update: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip 5th summon from ED In Delhi liquor policy case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won't appear for questioning today in Delhi liquor policy case. AAP is calling the ED notice illegal.