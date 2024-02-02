LIVE news updates: Champai Soren set to take oath as Jharkhand CM today
BS Web Team New Delhi
After Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated Champai Soren for the post of chief minister, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren is set to take oath today. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to beheld around 12:15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here. Champai Soren had urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday. The JMM leader has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a part of the alliance. "We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had stated earlier.
Challenging a Varanasi court order that has allowed Hindu prayers before idols in a cellar of the mosque, the Gyanvapi management committee moved the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. The counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, S F A Naqvi, told reporters that they have asked for an urgent hearing in the matter. The mosque committee moved the Allahabad High Court within hours of the topourt refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking it to approach the Allahabad High Court. It has been pleaded that the Hindu side's suit itself is barred by order 7 rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, Naqvi said.
Cops in the United States are looking into the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.No foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati, The Consulate General of India in New York stated on Thursday.
10:03 AM
Indian-origin student Shreyas Reddy found dead in US, 4th such instance this year
US cops are investigating the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country. Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.
9:43 AM
Latest news update: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip 5th summon from ED In Delhi liquor policy case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won't appear for questioning today in Delhi liquor policy case. AAP is calling the ED notice illegal.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 9:53 AM IST