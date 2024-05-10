LIVE news: Supreme Court likely to give verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's interim bail petition today

The United States of America (US) has rejected Russian allegations accusing it of meddling in India's Lok Sabha elections, saying, "No, of course, we don't involve ourselves in elections in India." On, Thursday Russia had claimed that the United States was trying to interfere in India's General Elections and create "unbalance" the internal political situation of the country. "No, of course, we don't involve ourselves in elections in India as we don't involve ourselves in elections anywhere in the world. Those are decisions for the people of India to make," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press conference.

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgement on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's interim bail petition, who is seeking a release from jail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The AAP national convener is behind bars in Enforcement Directorate's custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, the probe agency on Thursday opposed the grant of interim bail to Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional. "It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right," the agency said. Five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel captured by Tehran were released on Thursday, the Indian embassy in Iran said. The sailors have departed from Iran, the embassy added. Sharing details, the Indian embassy thanked the Iranian authorities for their cooperation with the embassy and Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas. In post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran wrote, "5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas."