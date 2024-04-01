LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to be produced in court as ED custody ends

The Enforcement Directorate custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will end today and the probe agency investigating the alleged liquor policy irregularities scam is likely to produce him in court. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been running his government from the ED lock-up since then. The Rose Avenue court had extended his custody for four more days till April 1. Leaders from the Opposition who participated in a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Sunday afternoon asked for the release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the ED in January in a different case.

Referring to the Pannun murder plot, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that a "red line" should not be crossed and "no country" or "no government employee" should be involved in the assassination of a foreign national. Garcetti commended the Indian government in an interview with news agency ANI for doing "everything that's been asked for". "I think, strongly, but so far, everything that's been asked of the Indian government has been done. And I would say vice versa. Whenever there are accusations (from) the other direction, we take that incredibly seriously," Garcetti said.

Rejecting the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated those who are "dancing" over the matter will repent it. He added that no system is perfect, and any shortcomings could be improved upon. "Tell me what we have done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent," he told Thanthi TV in an interview when asked if the electoral bond details have caused a setback to the ruling BJP.