LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to be produced in court as ED custody ends

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
The Enforcement Directorate custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will end today and the probe agency investigating the alleged liquor policy irregularities scam is likely to produce him in court. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been running his government from the ED lock-up since then. The Rose Avenue court had extended his custody for four more days till April 1. Leaders from the Opposition who participated in a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Sunday afternoon asked for the release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the ED in January in a different case.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:37 AM IST