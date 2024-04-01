LIVE: CM Kejriwal likely to be produced in court today as ED custody ends

Referring to the Pannun murder plot, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that a "red line" should not be crossed and "no country" or "no government employee" should be involved in the assassination of a foreign national. Garcetti commended the Indian government in an interview with news agency ANI for doing "everything that's been asked for". "I think, strongly, but so far, everything that's been asked of the Indian government has been done. And I would say vice versa. Whenever there are accusations (from) the other direction, we take that incredibly seriously," Garcetti said.

Rejecting the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated those who are "dancing" over the matter will repent it. He added that no system is perfect, and any shortcomings could be improved upon. "Tell me what we have done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent," he told Thanthi TV in an interview when asked if the electoral bond details have caused a setback to the ruling BJP.