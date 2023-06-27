Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to flag Vande Bharat trains
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to flag Vande Bharat trains

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday.

8:30 AM Jun 23

'Help us to help Manipur': Army says women activists blocking routes, interfering in ops

8:28 AM Jun 23

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

9:07 AM Jun 23

Shooting leaves 3 people dead, 5 injured in Kansas' Missouri: Report

At least three people including a woman were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, CNN reported.

Police were called to the area near 57th St. and Prospect Ave. around 4:30 am local time on Sunday because initial reports suggested there was a sizable crowd of individuals in a parking lot, it said.

8:41 AM Jun 23

J-K: ADGP Kashmir reviews security measures in Anantnag ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday to evaluate the security measures put in place for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra (SANJY)-2023 on Monday.

Given the importance of SANJY and the security challenges it poses, the ADGP Kashmir's visit aimed to assess the preparations and provide necessary guidance to the officers.

 

8:30 AM Jun 23

'Help us to help Manipur': Army says women activists blocking routes, interfering in ops

Women activists were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army said, urging people to help it in restoring peace in the Northeastern state.

Terming such "unwarranted interference" detrimental to the timely response by security forces, the Army's Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday of some such incidents.

8:30 AM Jun 23

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, say officials

The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia.

The aid is aimed at bolstering Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has been moving slowly in its early stages. It wasn't clear Monday if Ukrainian forces will be able to take advantage of the disarray in the Russian ranks, in the aftermath of the short-lived rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary group that he has controlled.

8:28 AM Jun 23

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday.

PM who is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking to Twitter wrote, "I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in two programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand."

Topics :Narendra ModiMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsVande Bharat trainUnited StatesUS PentagonUS Military AidRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineManipurIndian Army

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

