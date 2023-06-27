LIVE: PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to flag Vande Bharat trains

Live updates



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday. The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia., Women activists were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army said, urging people to help it in restoring peace in the Northeastern state. Read More