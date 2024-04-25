LIVE news updates: JD(U) leader shot dead in Patna by bike-borne assailants

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded an affidavit in the Supreme Court against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor policy case. The ED claimed in the affidavit that the Kejriwal was arrested after tampering of evidence, including destruction of around 170 mobile phones during the period of the 'scam' and when the alleged irregularities came out in public. "It is only when the petitioner failed to get an order of no-coercive steps from the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court coupled with the fact that he was not obeying the summonses, his house was searched, and he was arrested," the affidavit said.

A youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), Saurabh Kumar, was shot dead in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday when he was returning from a wedding function, The Times of India reported today. Another person accompanying him, Munmum Kumar, was injured in the firing in Parsa Bazar village. Saurabh was shot twice in his head by four men on motorcycles while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. The duo were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors and Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.