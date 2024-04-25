LIVE news updates: JD(U) leader shot dead in Patna by bike-borne assailants

A youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), Saurabh Kumar, was shot dead in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday when he was returning from a wedding function, The Times of India reported today. Another person accompanying him, Munmum Kumar, was injured in the firing in Parsa Bazar village. Saurabh was shot twice in his head by four men on motorcycles while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. The duo were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors and Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded an affidavit in the Supreme Court against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor policy case. The ED claimed in the affidavit that the Kejriwal was arrested after tampering of evidence, including destruction of around 170 mobile phones during the period of the 'scam' and when the alleged irregularities came out in public. "It is only when the petitioner failed to get an order of no-coercive steps from the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court coupled with the fact that he was not obeying the summonses, his house was searched, and he was arrested," the affidavit said.
Lokesh Sharma , former officer on special duty (OSD) of Ashok Gehlot, claimed on Wednesday that during the 2020 Congress crisis Rajasthan, the phones of party rebels, including Sachin Pilot, and their movements were tracked at Gehlot’s behest. Sharma also claimed that the former Rajasthan chief minister had given him the audio clips of cabinet ministers, and he was asked to release them to the media.
Coalition vessel engaged ballistic missile launched from Yemen; no injuries reported, says US Army
A coalition vessel successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from the Iranian-backed Houthi "terrorist-controlled areas" in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said on Thursday. "The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members," USCENTCOM said. "There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," it added.
10:29 AM
Centre orders ethylene oxide testing for spice export to Hong Kong, Singapore
The central government has announced compulsory testing for ethylene oxide (ETO) in all spice exports bound for Singapore and Hong Kong, following recent bans imposed by these countries on spice exports from Indian brands MDH and Everest due to alleged contamination with ethylene oxide (ETO). Officials stated that this decision comes after consultations between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Spices Board, and industry stakeholders.
10:25 AM
Number of advanced forensic labs needs to be increased, says NHRC
The National Human Rights Commission has stated that the number of technologically advanced forensic laboratories in India needs to be "augmented for expeditious examination." Chairperson, NHRC, Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, during a core group meeting also stated that investigation and forensics examination should be part of the process and "not independent" of each other.
9:58 AM
Dangerous to imply material resources of community don’t cover private property, remarks Supreme Court
The top court on Wednesday remarked that it will "a little extreme" to imply that resources with the community will only refer to resources which do hot have their origin in "the private property of an individual”. A Supreme Court bench is presiding on the question whether the phrase “material resources of the community” in Article 39(b) of the Constitution covers what is privately owned.
9:39 AM
NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev; holds talks on bilateral cooperation
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a discussion with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and both sides reviewed progress in ties between the two countries and discussed important issues of mutual interest. NSA Ajit Doval held the meeting on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg in Russia.
9:28 AM
Ashok Gehlot behind phone tap of Sachin Pilot and Congress rebels, alleges ex-aide of former Rajasthan CM
Lokesh Sharma , former officer on special duty (OSD) of Ashok Gehlot, alleged on Wednesday that during the 2020 Congress crisis Rajasthan, the phones of party rebels, including Sachin Pilot, and their movements were tracked at Gehlot’s behest. Sharma also claimed that the former Rajasthan chief minister had given him the audio clips of cabinet ministers, and he was asked to release them to the media.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesdayclaimed that the Tihar jail officials had cancelled the meeting of Delhi's Education Minister Atishi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail. A senior jail official said that AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were given different dates to meet the CM in jail.
9:21 AM
Enforcement Directorate cites Delhi CM Kejriwal's conduct in In SC affidavit to justify arrest
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday registered an affidavit in the Supreme Court against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal's arrest ensued after he repeatedly ignored Enforcement Directorate summonses and failed to obtain protection from the Delhi High Court, the probe agency said in the affidavit.
9:15 AM
US news update: President Joe Biden signs law to facilitate war aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel
President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he was immediately rushing badly needed weaponry to Ukraine as he signed into law a $95 billion war aid measure that also included assistance for Israel, Taiwan and other global hot spots. Biden promised that US weapons shipment would begin making the way into Ukraine "in the next few hours".
8:26 AM
JD(U) leader shot dead in Patna by bike-borne assailants
Saurabh Kumar, a youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), was shot dead late Wednesday night when he was returning from a wedding function in Patna, The Times of India reported today. Saurabh was shot twice in his head by four men on motorcycles while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. The duo were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors and Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.