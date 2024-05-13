LIVE news updates: Pilots incapable of flying aircraft donated by India, says Maldives minister
The Maldives military still does not have pilots capable of operating three aircraft donated by India, Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has said, days after Indian military personnel left the island nation at the instance of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Maumoon made the remarks at a press conference held at the President's Office here on Saturday to brief the media about the withdrawal of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives. "As it was a training that required passing various stages, our soldiers had not reached completion due to various reasons. Therefore, there aren't any people in our force at the moment who are licensed or fully operational to fly the two helicopters and Dornier aircraft," Ghassan Maumoon was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com news portal.
In April, Hong Kong and Singapore suspended sales of three spice mixes produced by MDH and Everest, for apparently containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide Ethylene oxide. The two firms have stated that their products are safe, with MDH adding that it does not use ethylene oxide at any stage of storing, processing, or packing of spices.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will presideat a meeting with AAP councillors today. "He will hold a meeting with the AAP councillors at the party office in Rouse Avenue on Monday," the party said. On Sunday, he interacted with party legislators and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.
9:56 AM
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 41 with 17 missing
News agency AFP reported today that the number of people killed by flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 41 with 17 more missing.
9:47 AM
Before Hong Kong ban, spice maker MDH faced many rejections in US
Since 2021, spice company MDH, under scrutiny for alleged contamination in some products, has seen an average 14.5 per cent of its US shipments rejected because to the presence of bacteria, news agency Reuters reported citing analysis of US regulatory data.
9:45 AM
Building partially collapses in Russian border city after shelling; 13 dead, 20 injured
An apartment building partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday, causing at least 13 deaths and injuring 20 other people, officials said.
They blamed Ukrainian shelling for the building's destruction.
9:10 AM
Bomb threat to at least 4 Jaipur schools
At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats on email today, cops said. Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.
9:04 AM
After Indian soldiers left, Maldives military has no pilots to fly 3 aircraft India donated
The Maldives military still does not have pilots capable of operating three aircraft donated by India, Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has said, days after Indian military personnel left the island nation at the instance of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:08 AM IST