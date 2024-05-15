LIVE news updates: 14 trapped in collapsed lift at Rajasthan mine rescued

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
Fourteen people including senior vigilance officers have been rescued after a lift collapsed at Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday night. Three people were rescued first, followed by the remaining 11. The rescued persons were shifted to a hospital in Jaipur. The mishap took place when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the company went down the shaft for an inspection.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:41 AM IST