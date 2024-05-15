LIVE news updates: 14 trapped in collapsed lift at Rajasthan mine rescued

A day after the US warned of sanctions after India signed a 10-year pact for running the Chabahar Port in Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the project will benefit the entire region and people should not take a "narrow view" of it. Jaishankar undercored that the US itself had appreciated the importance of Chabahar in the past. On Tuesday, Jaishankar also took on the western media for their 'negative coverage' of the Indian polls and told them not to give 'gyan' to India (lecture India) on how to conduct elections.



In its worst outbreak of the Hepatitis A virus in recent years, Kerala reported 1,977 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the first four-and-a-half months of this year, government data revealed. Four districts – Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam – have been put on alert by State Health Minister Veena George.

Fourteen people including senior vigilance officers have been rescued after a lift collapsed at Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday night. Three people were rescued first, followed by the remaining 11. The rescued persons were shifted to a hospital in Jaipur. The mishap took place when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the company went down the shaft for an inspection.