LIVE: SC to hear plea seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition today seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding. Filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara, the review petition submitted that the top court entertained the petition against the scheme and struck down the law and the scheme without noticing that in doing so it is acting as an appellate authority over Parliament. "The court failed to notice that, if at all it is venturing into the forbidden domain of adjudicating upon a matter of legislative policy, they have a duty to hear the public at large and that the proceedings ought to be converted into representative proceedings," the plea said. Several people were injured when scuffles broke out in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during a Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. Videos from the area alleged showed people throwing stones at the procession from their rooftops, according to a report by India Today. The incident took place in the Shaktipur area when a group was leading a procession during the Hindu festival. In order to disperse the crowd, the police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells. The situation was brought under control with the assistance of additional forces , police officials said. A migrant worker from Bihar has been killed by terrorists in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday. "The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the post read.