LIVE: SC to hear plea seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition today seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding. Filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara, the review petition submitted that the top court entertained the petition against the scheme and struck down the law and the scheme without noticing that in doing so it is acting as an appellate authority over Parliament. "The court failed to notice that, if at all it is venturing into the forbidden domain of adjudicating upon a matter of legislative policy, they have a duty to hear the public at large and that the proceedings ought to be converted into representative proceedings," the plea said. Several people were injured when scuffles broke out in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during a Ram Navami procession on Wednesday.  Videos from the area alleged showed people throwing stones at the procession from their rooftops, according to a report by India Today. The incident took place in the Shaktipur area when a group was leading a procession during the Hindu festival. In order to disperse the crowd, the police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells. The situation was brought under control  with the assistance of additional forces , police officials said. A migrant worker from Bihar has been killed by terrorists in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday.  "The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the post read.

On heatwave conditions in Odisha, IMD Director Manorama Mohanty said: "43.2 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Talcher. In 18 cities, more than 41 degrees Celsius has been recorded. In Bhubaneswar, the record stands at 41.7 degrees Celsius; in Cuttack, 41.5 degrees Celsius is recorded. In the Coastal station, humidity varies from 40% to 80%. For the coming 5 days, we have issued a heatwave condition warning."

IndiGo posted on social media platform X: "Flights to/fro Dubai stand canceled until 12 PM on Apr 18, due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather and road blockages. Do explore our alternate flight options or request for a full refund by visiting." 

Bird flu outbreak has been reported in two places in this district, officials in Alappuzha said on Thursday. The bird flu was confirmed in ducks reared in an area of ward 1 of Edathva Grama Panchayat and another area in ward 3 of Cheruthana Grama Panchayat, they said.

Officials said today that a fire broke out in a furniture godown in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Wednesday. No one was injured in the fire that broke out on Wednesday night, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

Several  were injured when clashes broke out in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during a Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. Alleged videos from the area  showed people throwing stones at the procession from their rooftops, according to a report by India Today. 

The top court will hear a petition today seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding. "The court failed to notice that, if at all it is venturing into the forbidden domain of adjudicating upon a matter of legislative policy, they have a duty to hear the public at large and that the proceedings ought to be converted into representative proceedings," the plea said.
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

