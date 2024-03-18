Lathmar Holi 2024: All about this unique variety of Holi festivity

Holi holds an extraordinary spot in the hearts of individuals across India and around the world. It is quite possibly the greatest celebration on the Hindu calendar after Diwali. Holi, also called the Celebration of Colours, unites communities, who celebrate the day with much energy and joy.

Holi is celebrated with different customs all around the country. Nonetheless, in the towns of Nandgaon and Barsana, near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, a unique practice is noticed. The natives of Nandgaon and Barsana mark what’s called the 'Lathmar Holi'.

As special as it sounds, the custom traces all the way back to when Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha. This year the Barsana Lathmar Holi would be on March 18.

Lathmar Holi 2024: History and Importance As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha and her friends in Barsana and Nandgaon and bother them. As a response to that, the ladies used to dislike those advances and drive him out of the town. A similar custom is reproduced consistently during Holi. Upon the arrival of Holi, men tease the ladies energetically, who thus answer their advances by beating them with sticks (Lath) and attempting to drive them out. The unfortunate ones who get ‘trapped’ are then made to dress up as ladies and dance in the open. This great custom is observed every year by individuals of Nandgaon and Barsana.

Lathmar Holi 2024: Celebration The Lathmar Holi celebration goes on for a week, where the members dance, sing and drench themselves in colour along with an occasional consumption of thandai, a traditional milk drink inseparable from the celebration of Holi and play this holi like Radha-Krishna. There are a few legends related to the festival of Lathmar Holi. One such famous legend is that when Lord Krishna visited Barsana to shower colours on his dearest Radha and her friends, they playfully chased him with sticks across the town. From that point forward, Lathmar Holi is played across the town. What is the route to visit Barsana and Nandgaon during Lathmar Holi?

Barsana and Nandgaon are situated in the Mathura region of Uttar Pradesh, India. The closest airport is Agra airport, which is situated around 40 kilometres away. You can likewise take a train to Mathura Junction and afterward take a taxi or transport to Barsana or Nandgaon.