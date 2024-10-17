Leaders from 120 member countries to attend seventh session of ISA assembly

Leaders from 120 member and signatory countries will gather in New Delhi for the Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, set to take place from November 3 to 6, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam. The curtain-raiser event, held on Wednesday, with representatives from 60 countries attending the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and President of the ISA Assembly, Pralhad Joshi, addressed the gathering, saying, "ISA has evolved into a key platform for global solar cooperation, now encompassing 120 Member & Signatory Countries. This growing commitment demonstrates solar energy's significant role in addressing our shared energy access challenges and the adverse effects of climate change."

He added, "The progress made by ISA's Member Countries in adopting solar energy is remarkable. Solar energy, available year-round and in abundance in some of our Member Countries, holds the potential to be the game-changer in the theatre of global climate action. Its attributes of being clean, reliable, free and easily accessible to all make it central to achieving universal energy access. Our efforts through the ISA focus on expanding solar infrastructure, creating green jobs, supporting livelihoods, and mitigating climate impacts."

Under the presidency of the Republic of India and co-presidency of the Republic of France, the Seventh Session of the ISA Assembly will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 3 to November 6, 2024. Ministers, mission heads, senior officials from 120 Member and Signatory Countries, partner organizations, private sector representatives, and key stakeholders will participate.

In his opening remarks, Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, Government of India, noted, "Global solar deployment presents its challenges: investments, infrastructure, and indigenisation. Countering these challenges demands targeted efforts to support the sector's expansion."

He further highlighted the ISA's role in addressing these challenges, saying, "To address these challenges through various programmes, initiatives, and collaborations with governments, private enterprises, and international organisations and by working with its Member Countries, ISA creates opportunities to diversify global supply chains and boost solar energy demand, contributing to manufacturing capacity growth."

"Elaborating on the focused efforts, he added, "We proudly count 120 among our Member & Signatory Countries, with 102 ratifying the ISA Framework Agreement, showcasing our growing global influence. With the firm support of Member Countries, ISA has successfully launched initiatives to accelerate solar adoption, foster innovation, and enhance capacity-building efforts," he added.

Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, said, "The International Solar Alliance stands at the forefront of global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 7 & 13 on affordable and clean energy and climate action, respectively. The International Solar Alliance is a force for change. It harmonises and aggregates demand for solar finance, technologies, innovation, research and development, and capacity building. This initiative is more than just a coalition; it is a revolutionary movement reshaping our energy landscape and our planet's future."

"As we approach the mark to last five years to realise the goals defined by the 2030 Agenda, this session of the ISA Assembly is an important nudge to accelerate our actions and raise our ambitions. All stakeholders must make this decade count in favour of climate action. Our work at the ISA directly supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement and contributes to the broader UN framework for sustainable development. ISA is working with Member Countries to help shape conducive policies to bring in investments in solar energy, a sustainable pipeline of solar-powered projects, and help build skills to sustain solar projects in the long term," he added.

The upcoming ISA Assembly will focus on accelerating solar deployment, particularly in regions with limited energy access. Discussions will also cover ISA's flagship initiatives related to entrepreneurship, skill development, mobilizing finance, and promoting solar energy adoption.