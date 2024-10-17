Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tomato prices to cool down soon: Consumer affairs secretary Khare

Since October 7, NCCF has sold around 10,000 kg of tomatoes through mobile vans and outlets in Delhi and Mumbai at a subsidised rate

"The retail intervention will continue until we see a meaningful impact on prices," Khare said, noting that similar measures had helped control prices last year
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Relief may be in sight for Delhi-NCR residents reeling under soaring tomato prices, which have crossed Rs 100 per kg mark, with increased supplies expected from Maharashtra in the coming days, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Thursday.

The government will continue selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), Khare told reporters.

The price surge comes as supplies from key southern states Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been disrupted due to retreating monsoon rains causing crop damage and pest infestation. This supply crunch, coupled with festive season demand, has pushed prices northward.

"While weekly arrivals have been impacted, we expect supplies from Maharashtra to improve shortly, which should help stabilise prices in the national capital," Khare said, adding that the government is maintaining strict vigilance on price movements.

Since October 7, NCCF has sold around 10,000 kg of tomatoes through mobile vans and outlets in Delhi and Mumbai at a subsidised rate.

"The retail intervention will continue until we see a meaningful impact on prices," Khare said, noting that similar measures had helped control prices last year.

The government's market intervention this time has extended beyond a week, reflecting the severity of the price surge and the administration's commitment to providing relief to consumers during the festive season.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

