Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that given the country's role in peacekeeping and growing economic prowess, the 'world should be asked' if it wants India to be in the key institutions

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:03 AM IST
Pointing to India's role as a contributor to peacekeeping missions around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an email interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), said that there should be an evaluation of the current membership of the key institutions like the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
"Look at the membership of key institutions-does it truly represent the voice of democratic values? A place like Africa-does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy but is it present?" he said in the interview.

PM Modi added that the "world should be asked" if it wants India to be in the key institutions.
Modi also said that the failure of these institutions to deal with problems like terrorism, proxy wars and expansionism has led to the emergence of several smaller, regional groupings.

Ahead of his state visit to the USA, for which he left on Tuesday morning, Modi said India deserves a "much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role". He added that there is an "unprecedented trust" between US and India, and the defence cooperation between the two countries is an "important pillar" of the partnership.


During his visit, PM Modi is expected to sign a multi-billion dollar deal to manufacture jet engines in India to power advanced light combat aircraft and the purchase of Predator drones from the US.


These drones are being seen as an effort by India to increase its surveillance over the Indian Ocean and India-China border in the Himalayas. The two countries have been at loggerheads since the clash between their armed forces in Galwan Valley in 2020.
Modi told WSJ that "peace and tranquillity" in the border areas is essential for normal bilateral ties with China. He, however, added, "India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity."

On criticism of India continuing to maintain close ties with Russia even after launching a full-fledged war on Ukraine, Modi said India is "on the side of peace".
He said disputes should be resolved with "diplomacy and dialogue" and not war.

"I think India's position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India's topmost priority is peace," Modi said in the interview.
Moreover, Modi also said that India's efforts towards diversifying supply chains are the process of it "gaining its rightful position in the world". This is against the backdrop of several tech giants, including Apple, looking towards India as a counterweight to China in the manufacturing sector. 


First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:06 AM IST

