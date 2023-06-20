Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi



"Look at the membership of key institutions-does it truly represent the voice of democratic values? A place like Africa-does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy but is it present?" he said in the interview. Pointing to India's role as a contributor to peacekeeping missions around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an email interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), said that there should be an evaluation of the current membership of the key institutions like the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



Modi also said that the failure of these institutions to deal with problems like terrorism, proxy wars and expansionism has led to the emergence of several smaller, regional groupings. PM Modi added that the "world should be asked" if it wants India to be in the key institutions.





ALSO READ: From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit Ahead of his state visit to the USA, for which he left on Tuesday morning, Modi said India deserves a "much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role". He added that there is an "unprecedented trust" between US and India, and the defence cooperation between the two countries is an "important pillar" of the partnership.





ALSO READ: PM Modi in the US: Semiconductors to drones, here's what will be in focus During his visit, PM Modi is expected to sign a multi-billion dollar deal to manufacture jet engines in India to power advanced light combat aircraft and the purchase of Predator drones from the US.



Modi told WSJ that "peace and tranquillity" in the border areas is essential for normal bilateral ties with China. He, however, added, "India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity." These drones are being seen as an effort by India to increase its surveillance over the Indian Ocean and India-China border in the Himalayas. The two countries have been at loggerheads since the clash between their armed forces in Galwan Valley in 2020.



He said disputes should be resolved with "diplomacy and dialogue" and not war. On criticism of India continuing to maintain close ties with Russia even after launching a full-fledged war on Ukraine, Modi said India is "on the side of peace".